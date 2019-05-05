Valeria J. Turnmire



Wausau - Valeria J. "Val" Turnmire, 100, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.



She was born March 26, 1919 in Wausau, daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (Gabor) Kujawa. On April 20, 1940, she married Durwood Van Sleet, he preceded her in death on June 12, 1971. On February 15, 1977, she married Clifford Reich, he preceded her in death on August 17, 1979. Her third marriage was on October 20, 1981 to Jay Turnmire, he preceded her in death on November 11, 2005.



Val loved to dance, and played cribbage almost up until the day she died - almost always beating her opponents at the game. She also loved flower gardening and traveling.



Survivors include five children, Frances Foley, Don (Nancy) Van Sleet, Gary (Karrie) Van Sleet, Bruce (Susan) Van Sleet and Robert (JoAnn) Van Sleet; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends further survive.



Besides her parents and three husbands, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Elizabeth Foley and John Van Sleet; and five siblings, Teresa Shiller, Harriet Dietsch, Eleanor Paulus, Walter Kujawa and Herman Kujawa.



The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Hospice House, 520 N. 32nd Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019