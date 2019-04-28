|
|
Vera A Ormosen
Merrill - Vera Audrey Ormosen, age 101, died peacefully at Pine Crest Nursing Home on April 24, 2019. She was born April 11, 1918 to Carl E. and Edna (Roehrborn) Ecklund in Bloomville, WI. She married Arthur L. Ormosen on December 28, 1939. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1987.
Vera was a graduate of Merrill High School in 1936 and Lincoln County Normal School in 1937. She taught at Plamann, Chat and Irma Graded Schools. Later she was employed at Gruetzmacher School and Office Supply Store. The family moved to Milwaukee in 1954 and she was employed at Jack's Letter Service for ten years. They returned to Merrill in 1971. Vera was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, a former Sunday School teacher, member of Special Endeavor Circle, WELCA, Gleaners and Mission Sewing Circles, Ruth Bible Study Circle, M & M Group, and a volunteer at church services at Pine Crest Nursing Home; helped serve funeral meals and mailing newsletters. She was a member of Lincoln County Retired Educators and a Docent for Merrill Historical Society. Vera enjoyed gardening, crafts, tent camping and fishing with her family on the Willow Flowage.
Survivors are son: Philip (Bonnie) Ormosen, Jefferson, WI & Lecanto, FL, granddaughters: Christine (James) Giordano, Hartford, Carolyn (Christopher) Otters, Horicon, Cathy (Kelley) House, Colgate, great grandchildren: Nicholas (Amber) Giordano, Amy (Shawn) Hoefler, Christopher Giordano, David (Heidi) Otters, Kayla (Jeremy) Otters, Travis & Brianna House, great great grandchildren: Benjamin & Brooklyn Gustavson, Mason, Landon & Camden Giordano, Ella Otters, step great grandchildren: Kaden & Mason Hoefler, sister-in-law: Elizabeth Ecklund, Tomahawk, many nieces and nephews.
Vera is preceded in death by parents, husband, daughter-in-law: Barbara Ormosen, brothers: Alvin, Alton, Edward, Samuel, David, sisters: Nina Suchowski, Carol Swinehart, & Edna Kaminski.
Funeral Service for Vera will be 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Merrill. Rev Patricia Schutz will be officiating. Visitation will be from 4PM to 8PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Waid Funeral Home & again on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.
Special thanks to the staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home for their excellent care of mother.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019