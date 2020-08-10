Verna A. Erickson
Wausau - Verna A. Erickson, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while under the care of LeRoyer Hospice at Clover Leaf Assisted Living, Birnamwood.
She was born August 12, 1925 in Marathon County, daughter of the late Walter and Bertha (Winter) Tress. On May 21, 1949 she married the love of her life, Harry Erickson at St. Peter Lutheran Church, town of Texas. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1997.
For a short time, Verna was employed with Marathon Battery. Among her favorite pastimes she and Harry enjoyed spending time at their hunting shack in Boulder Junction and their cottage on North Turtle Lake near Winchester. She loved dancing with her husband to concertina and polka bands.
Verna also enjoyed having three close friends over just about every Sunday for coffee and dessert.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Ruth Erickson, Antigo and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Westberg and her nephew Ricky Westberg.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing and masking guidelines will be observed. Graveside services will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Memorials may be directed to LeRoyer Hospice, Antigo.