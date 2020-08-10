1/1
Verna A. Erickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna A. Erickson

Wausau - Verna A. Erickson, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while under the care of LeRoyer Hospice at Clover Leaf Assisted Living, Birnamwood.

She was born August 12, 1925 in Marathon County, daughter of the late Walter and Bertha (Winter) Tress. On May 21, 1949 she married the love of her life, Harry Erickson at St. Peter Lutheran Church, town of Texas. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1997.

For a short time, Verna was employed with Marathon Battery. Among her favorite pastimes she and Harry enjoyed spending time at their hunting shack in Boulder Junction and their cottage on North Turtle Lake near Winchester. She loved dancing with her husband to concertina and polka bands.

Verna also enjoyed having three close friends over just about every Sunday for coffee and dessert.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Ruth Erickson, Antigo and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Westberg and her nephew Ricky Westberg.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing and masking guidelines will be observed. Graveside services will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Memorials may be directed to LeRoyer Hospice, Antigo. Online condolences can be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved