Verna Kraeuche
Wausau - Verna M. Kraeuche, 94, Wausau, died Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born February 1, 1925 in Weyerhauser, daughter of the late Michael and Pearl (Siejia) Tomczak. On November 15, 1944 she married George Kraeuche in Weyerhauser, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death September 3, 2002.
Among her favorite pastimes were, reading, quilting, embroidery, and gardening. Verna was also an avid bird watcher. After George's retirement, the Kraeuche's were caretakers at a private resort in Stone Lake.
Survivors include nine daughters, Betty Stiefel, Clintonville, Jane (Louis) Olson, New Glarus, Dianne Burczyk, Port Washington, Judy (Harold) Beise, Young Harris, Georgia, Susan Kuester, Wausau, Karen Kraeuche, Blaine, Minnesota, Mary Ann Kraeuche, Chippewa Falls, Barbara (Gary) Anderson, Austin, Minn., Laurie Zastrow, Boise, Idaho; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, six great great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Tomczak, Bloomer.
Besides her parents and husband, Verna was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Rose, siblings, Lucille Myczek, Elizabeth Lindblad, George, Bruce, Carl and Steven Tomczak.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon Saturday October 26, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Peter Kieffer will preside. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019