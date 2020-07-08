Verna M. Narlock
Rib Mountain - Verna M. Narlock, 85, died Tuesday July 7, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born June 9, 1935, in Edgar, daughter of the late Arthur and Violet (Bast) Kohnhorst. At the age of 7, Verna moved to Wausau with her family, where she was a member of the first graduating class from Holy Name Catholic School and later graduated from Wausau High School. On July 22, 1953, she married James A. Narlock at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death December 22, 2000.
After raising her family, Verna went back to school and received her CNA certification and was proud to be a part of the Aspirus ICU team for 28 years where she dedicated her time to providing the patients with comfort and kindness. She often spoke of the need to "feel it in your heart" as a caregiver in a medical setting. After her employment, she stayed on at her 'second home' as a volunteer.
Special to her was the time spent with her daughters and grandchildren, especially visits with her girls in Arizona. The adventure of traveling was among Verna's favorite things to do and she had the opportunity to visit Poland, Germany and her best memories were of her trip to the Holy Land.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim (Rick) Reyer, Wausau, Michelle (Ken) Gillespie and Jody (Matt) Hobbs, both of Phoenix, Arizona, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Verna was preceded in death by three siblings, Hubert, Jerome and Betty.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing precautions will be observed, and masks are highly encouraged for those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com