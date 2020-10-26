1/1
Verna M. Shulta
Verna M. Shulta

Wausau - Verna Shulta, 83, passed away at Wausau Manor on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from Covid-19 pneumonia.

Verna was born in Antigo, WI, on August 16, 1937, to Dena and William Kunnanz. She graduated from Wausau High School and in 1957, married Fabian Shulta, who preceded her in death in 2017.

Verna enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was a great mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

Verna is survived by her daughters, Lisa Shulta, Wausau, WI, and Laura (Jaime) Castaneda, Lake Worth, FL, as well as her grandchildren, Erica Castaneda, Gainesville, FL, Daniel Castaneda, Tallahassee, FL, and Amanda Castaneda, Lake Worth, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce (Dave) Feck, Wausau, WI and brother, Peter (Louie) Kunnanz, Weston, FL. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Adeline Stieber, Elda Kostroski, and Kathy DeLisle.

A private family service will be held.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com The family would like to thank those who have offered prayers and condolences.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
