Verna Schuett
Wausau - Verna H. Schuett, 88, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband Chuck on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She died peacefully in the comfort of the earthly home she created and loved, five days shy of her 89th birthday.
Verna was born on October 20, 1931 to the late Frank and Irene (Stubbe) Goebel. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, attended Trinity Lutheran School through the sixth grade, and then transferred to Zion Lutheran School to complete her confirmation classes.
Verna was nicknamed "Bunny" early in life by a young neighbor who struggled to pronounce her name. Her nickname stayed with her through life, especially during her high school days at Wausau Senior High School. Graduating with the class of 1949, beneath her yearbook photo, "Bunny" shared that her life's ambition was "To make a good wife" -- a goal she exceeded during her 65 years of marriage. On December 2, 1950, Verna married her lifelong companion, Charles Schuett. She faithfully served her church through Zion's Cradle Roll, Ladies Aide, and Concordia Guild, and loved helping with the church rummage sales, assisting in the Zion School kitchen, and working for the annual Strassenfest.
Verna worked various jobs throughout her life, but especially enjoyed working in the meat room at Ray's Red Owl. After lovingly raising their children, Verna and Charlie discovered an interest in antique collecting; making new friends and wonderful memories together at auctions, flea markets, and antique shops. Verna had an amazing memory for people, places, and experiences, and loved sharing and storytelling to all those who listened. She provided her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren an extraordinary example of love and devotion, faith and forgiveness, selflessness and generosity.
When complimented, she often said, "I'm nothing special" -- but Verna was very special to those who mourn her departure from their lives. Verna is survived by her son Terry (Darla) Schuett of Wausau; daughter Debra Schuett of Williamsburg, IA; two granddaughters, Molly (Brandon) Clubb of Tiffin, IA and Megan (Adam) Trachta of Cedar Rapids, IA; three great-grandchildren, Calia, Brody, and Cooper Clubb of Tiffin, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, and caring neighbors.
In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her husband Chuck and their son Mark, her sister Louise (Leonard) Kunkel, her brother Rev. Richard (Betty) Goebel, and her nephew Keith Kunkel.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th St., Wausau. Because we care for family and friends, masks will be required, and social distancing observed. The Rev. Dr. Steven K. Gjerde will officiate. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday. A private family burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park the following day. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorials be given to Zion Lutheran Church Altar Guild.