1/1
Vernadean Hubbard
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernadean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernadean Hubbard

Wausau - Vernadean L. Hubbard, 82 of Wausau, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Benedictine Senior Living Community, Wausau.

She was born on August 31, 1937 in Shawano, the daughter of Reuben and Verna (Tryba) Wichman.

On November 22, 1958, Vernadean was united in marriage to James Hubbard in Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on December 13, 1983.

Vernadean was a free-lance artist and traveled throughout the country painting murals, carnival rides, billboards and vehicles. Family was very important to Vernadean and she enjoyed spending time and socializing with them.

Survivors include four children, Steve (fiancé Nancy Torigian) Hubbard, Denise Hubbard, Cande (Steve) McGirk and Scott (Priscilla) Hubbard; five grandchildren, James (Amber) Hubbard, Jennifer Hubbard, Josiah Dumas, Tyler Brazee and Katie Rathe; five great-grandchildren, Parker Ecklund, Kennedy James Hubbard, Lana Rathe, Austin Rathe, and Jaycee Rathe; brother, Robert Wichman; sister, Jeanette (Fred) Wolffe; sister-in-law, Linda Wichman and many other relatives and friends.

Vernadean was preceded in death by her husband; parents and a brother Ken.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a funeral service will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified when the service will take place, please contact Denise @ (608) 884-2808. Burial will take place at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved