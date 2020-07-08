Vernadean Hubbard
Wausau - Vernadean L. Hubbard, 82 of Wausau, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Benedictine Senior Living Community, Wausau.
She was born on August 31, 1937 in Shawano, the daughter of Reuben and Verna (Tryba) Wichman.
On November 22, 1958, Vernadean was united in marriage to James Hubbard in Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on December 13, 1983.
Vernadean was a free-lance artist and traveled throughout the country painting murals, carnival rides, billboards and vehicles. Family was very important to Vernadean and she enjoyed spending time and socializing with them.
Survivors include four children, Steve (fiancé Nancy Torigian) Hubbard, Denise Hubbard, Cande (Steve) McGirk and Scott (Priscilla) Hubbard; five grandchildren, James (Amber) Hubbard, Jennifer Hubbard, Josiah Dumas, Tyler Brazee and Katie Rathe; five great-grandchildren, Parker Ecklund, Kennedy James Hubbard, Lana Rathe, Austin Rathe, and Jaycee Rathe; brother, Robert Wichman; sister, Jeanette (Fred) Wolffe; sister-in-law, Linda Wichman and many other relatives and friends.
Vernadean was preceded in death by her husband; parents and a brother Ken.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a funeral service will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified when the service will take place, please contact Denise @ (608) 884-2808. Burial will take place at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com