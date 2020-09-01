Vernon E. Mathwich
Town of Berlin - Vernon E. Mathwich, 91, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born September 16, 1928 in the Town of Berlin, son of the late Leonard and Erna (Hanke) Mathwich. On September 11, 1948 he married Mae Voigt at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2020.
Vernie had a strong work ethic. Every night before falling asleep he would plan out everything he wanted to get done the next day. He was very proud of the fact that after losing his father at an early age he was able to work alongside his mom to keep the family farm running and then for him and Mae to keep things going for so many years after.
Along with farming, Vernie was a logger for Dale Treu. You rarely took a drive with grandpa without him taking backroads and hearing stories about areas he had logged. After logging Vernie went on to drive truck for Hanz and John Ohrmundt Construction. He also worked for the Town of Berlin for 30+ years, finally retiring at the age of 83.
Hunting was a favorite pastime that he passed down to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proud to buy each one of his grandson's their first hunting rifle. He spent many hours checking cameras and shot his last buck in September 2019 at the age of 90.
In recent years he enjoyed Wednesday afternoon's playing cards with the crew.
Above all else, family was the most important thing in Vernie's life. He treasured any time he spent with them and was so proud of them all. He spent his final day surrounded by his treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren telling stories and playing cards.
Survivors include his children Patricia (Earl) Vorpagel III, Green Bay, Allyn (Pam) Mathwich, Wausau, Jaclyn (Scott Grund) Dehnel, Wausau and daughter-in-law Ardonna (Jeff Toldness) Mathwich, Marathon, 13 grandchildren; Shaun (Susan) Mathwich, Chad (Jamie) Mathwich, Brad (Jill) Mathwich, Dane (Samantha) Mathwich, Jason (Ann) Bartelt, Bailey Morse, Rachel Vorpagel, Hannah (Tyler) Krueger, Earl Vorpagel IV, Nathan (Amy) Mathwich, Ryan (Stephanie) Mathwich, Rebecca (Craig) Klumpyan and Jeremiah (Heidi) Dehnel and 22 great grandchildren; Mikayla, Parker, Devin, Bryce, Hailey, Alyssa, Nolan, Eliana, Delaney, Casey, Carter, Eleanor, Ryder, Sydney, Jacob, Nevaeh, Charlie, Carson, Chase, Brett, Deacon and Miley. He is further survived by his sister Joyce Pagel.
Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Mathwich and his siblings, Leon Mathwick, Ruth Plautz and Delores (Lolly) Ohrmundt.
A Private Family Funeral Service will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face mask requirements for everyone. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Stettin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
.