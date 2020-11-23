1/1
Vernon Gustav Hohn
Vernon Gustav Hohn

Wausau - Vernon G. Hohn, 86, of Wausau, passed away November 22, 2020 at Hospice House.

Vernon was born August 11, 1934 in a log cabin in the Town of Bartleme, Bowler, Wisconsin to the late Ervin Walter and Ethel Ida (Zimdars) Hohn. He attended Park School- a one room school in the Town of Corning and High School in Merrill, WI. Vernon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He served one year in Korea, then one year in Japan after the war ended. He served five years and was then discharged.

He went to barber school in Chicago in 1959 and returned to Wausau and opened Vern's Barber Shop on Stewart Avenue and operated it for 37 years, retiring in 1998. He married Janet Zastrow in 1960. They had two children, Jeff (Leah) Hohn and Gary (Cynthia) Hohn. Vern was a member of the Wausau Jaycees and served as President of the Wausau Barbers Union. He served on the board of education at Trinity Lutheran School, President of the Stettin Lion's Club, Commander of Gerald Clifford Graveen Disabled American Veterans, and was a member of the VFW and the Wausau Chapter of the American Legion.

Vern is survived by his wife, Janet; two sons, Jeff (Leah) Hohn and Gary (Cynthia) Hohn; four grandchildren, Lucas Hohn, Abagail Hohn, Mitchell Hohn, Garrett Hohn; one step-grandchild, Jacob (Lauren) Traska; siblings, Wallace (Barbara) Hohn, Donna (Roger) Dittbrender, Dennis Hohn, Gary (Julie) Hohn, Clifford (Audrey) Hohn, Oriole (Darwin) Hilker, and Patty. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Victoria, Ruben, Roy, Lorraine, Lily and Linda.

A funeral will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau with a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

Vern's family wishes to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital, UW Madison Heli Team, UW Madison Hospital, Wausau Aspirus Palliative Care and Wausau Hospice House.








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
