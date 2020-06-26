Vernon Kesy
Vernon Kesy

Wausau - Vernon "Bud" Kesy, 94, of Wausau, passed away on June 20, 2020 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, in Weston, WI.

Visitation will be held at noon on July 10, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, 621 N. 2nd St., Wausau followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. For additional information, please see www.brainardfuneral.com.








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
