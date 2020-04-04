|
|
Vernon Utecht
Wausau - Vernon Utecht, 85, of Wausau passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was born in Wausau on August 20, 1934. On April 25, 1955, Vernon married Kay Young. They had been married for 65 years. Vernon and Kay are members of The Church of St. Anne. He worked for Stueber Dairy, Schneider Dairy and retired as Manager of Golden Guernsey Dairy, Wausau.
In his younger years, he was a Cub Scout leader for 25 years, former member of the town of Texas Lions Club and former Town Chairman of the town of Maine. Vernon enjoyed woodworking, feeding the birds and watching wildlife in his backyard farm fields.
Survivors include his wife, Kay of Wausau, daughter, Jolene (Robert) Plautz of Merrill, three sons, Douglas (Carol), Todd and Christopher (Sannee) all of Wausau, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a sister-in-law and nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Leona Utecht.
Vernon was a loving, husband, father and grandfather. Even though we have happy memories, he will be sadly missed.
You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020