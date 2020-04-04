Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Utecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Utecht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Utecht Obituary
Vernon Utecht

Wausau - Vernon Utecht, 85, of Wausau passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

He was born in Wausau on August 20, 1934. On April 25, 1955, Vernon married Kay Young. They had been married for 65 years. Vernon and Kay are members of The Church of St. Anne. He worked for Stueber Dairy, Schneider Dairy and retired as Manager of Golden Guernsey Dairy, Wausau.

In his younger years, he was a Cub Scout leader for 25 years, former member of the town of Texas Lions Club and former Town Chairman of the town of Maine. Vernon enjoyed woodworking, feeding the birds and watching wildlife in his backyard farm fields.

Survivors include his wife, Kay of Wausau, daughter, Jolene (Robert) Plautz of Merrill, three sons, Douglas (Carol), Todd and Christopher (Sannee) all of Wausau, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a sister-in-law and nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Leona Utecht.

Vernon was a loving, husband, father and grandfather. Even though we have happy memories, he will be sadly missed.

You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -