John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
Victoria Enich
Victoria Enich Obituary
Victoria Enich

Wausau - Victoria Lynn Enich, 65, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on May 26, 1954, in Wabeno, Wisconsin, to Victor and Leticia (Schenk) Kobylarz. On, April 9, 1994, she was married to Thomas Enich in Joliet, Illinois.

Victoria had worked in the construction supply industry until retiring in 2016. Her interests included going to the cabin in Tomahawk, reading, crossword puzzles, watching birds and she loved her cats. She was an avid Packers fan.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas; mother, Leticia Wellnitz; brother, Daniel Kobylarz; sister, Theresa Hennen; and nephew, Alex Hennen.

Victoria continued to help others as being a tissue donor after her passing.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue in Schofield. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 9, 2019
