Victoria Lynn Arnett, age 55, of Wausau, formerly Berlin, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at home of a brain aneurysm.
She was born November 1, 1964, in Wautoma, the daughter of Arden and Neoma Buschke Putzkie. Vickie was lovingly raised by Arden and Marcella Schruck Putzkie. She was a 1984 graduate of Berlin High School. On August 6, 2011, she was united in marriage to Mark Arnett in Wausau.
Vickie worked for Great Lakes Cheese for 13 years, where she was honored as Employee of the Month and was always willing to volunteer at many functions for the company. She was a member of Berlin Street Cruzers.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; daughter, Krystal Klaft; sister, Valerie (Doug) Scheuers; mother, Marcella Putzkie; half-sister, Lisa Mills; niece, Ashley (Shawn) Winkler and their children, Shawna and Ashlyn; nephew, Matthew (Tera) Scheuers and their children, Taylyn, Tenley, & Marshall; and birth mother, Neoma Schwersenska. Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Arden; nephew, Ryan Verburgt; and half-brother, James Buschke.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin, with memorial services at 6:00 p.m., Rev. Scott T. Piper officiating. Inurnment will be in Marion Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020