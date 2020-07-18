Victoria L. "Vicki" Venske
Loyal -
VICTORIA L. "VICKI" VENSKE, age 28, of Loyal, WI, formerly of Marshfield, WI, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 after battling injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this summer.
Victoria Lynn Venske was born on December 12, 1991 in Wausau, WI, the daughter of Charles D. and Barbara A. (Glenetski) Venske. She was raised in Wausau until 1999, when her family moved to Bevent, WI. Vicki graduated from Roscholt High School in 2010. She attended North Central Technical College where she completed the Certified Nursing Assistant course. She then later completed the Medical Assistant course at Rasmussen College in Wausau. Vicki worked as a C.N.A. at Marywood, now Benedictine Living Community, in Wausau, and then later at Stoney River Assisted Living in Weston, WI. She then moved to Arizona in 2013, where she met her fiancé, Jesse Heslip. Vicki came back to Marshfield, WI in 2016 and worked at Stoney River Assisted Living in Marshfield. For the last 3 years, she was also a Beach Body coach.
Vicki had many interests, but especially loved spending time with her daughter, fiancé, family and friends, drawing, going for walks, and going on trips.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter: Kahli K. Heslip of Loyal; her fiancé: Jesse Heslip of Loyal; her brother: Steven Venske of Wausau; her maternal grandmother: Barbara (Ray) Pozorski of Weston; her paternal grandfather: Frank Venske of Weston; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandfather: Eugene Glenetski, and her paternal grandmother: Estlene Venske.
