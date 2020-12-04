Vilas Krenz
Merrill - Vilas David Krenz, age 83, of Merrill, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1937 to the late Arnold H. and Ida M. (Bloch) Krenz in the town of Halsey, Marathon County. Vilas was baptized in Christ on November 7, 1937 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hamburg, WI. He was confirmed in his faith on March 18, 1951. Vilas attended and graduated from Athens High School with the Class of 1955. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 29, 1959 and was honorably discharged on June 13, 1962. Vilas went on to bravely serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from January 25, 1963 and was honorably discharged on February 22, 1966 and awarded the Good Conduct medal.
Vilas worked for the United States Postal Service as a postal clerk for 25 years. He was also a member of NARF, Men's Club, American Legion and St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. Vilas is remembered as a good-hearted man that enjoyed being outdoors and appreciated nature. He participated in the Woodland Owner's Association and the Northwoods Conservatory. After Vilas' retirement, he bowled for many years, on a team with his uncle Art Harris, who taught many the game of bowling. Vilas was an active member of his church, serving as an usher, communion assistant and general helper. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Vilas is survived by his sister: Jennie Voigt of Marathon, WI, nieces: Linda (Randy) Richeson, Maggie Flood and Diane (Gary) Johnson, nephews: Jim Werner, Roger Werner and David (Nancy) Voigt, along with numerous friends and caregivers. Vilas was the beloved godfather to his nephews: Jim Werner and David Voigt. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Arlyle Werner and brother-in-laws: Donald Werner and Gene Voigt.
Funeral Services for Vilas will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 am at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Rev. David Szeto will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9 am until the time of the service, also at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post 1638 immediately following the service at the church. Vilas' cremated remains will be inurned at a later time.
A recording of the service will be posted under his obituary on our website, for those to view at a later time.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vilas' name may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church. A very special thanks to Ron & Beth Kautz and Julie & Don Gehrmann for their love, care and support shown to Vilas over the years and to his "St. John family" who helped care for Vilas, as well. Thank you.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements.
