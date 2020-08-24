Viola Banik
Wausau - Viola A. Banik, 97, of Wausau, Wisconsin died on August 21, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.
Viola Alice Voight Banik was born on November 12, 1922 in the township of Easton to Walter and Alice Ruenger Voight and grew up on the family farm. On December 7, 1940 she married Arnold Banik at St. John's Lutheran Church in Easton.
Viola was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church and later on a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church where she and her husband Arnold served on the original building committee. At Christ Lutheran she was active in the Altar and Ladies Guilds.
In her teenage years she worked as a domestic for various families and after marriage she stayed home to raise her children. Having to go back to work later in life, Viola was employed by North Central Healthcare
for eight years, Wausau Library for seven years, and various other positions assigned to her by the Senior Aid Program of Wausau. Through this program she made many lifelong friends.
Viola was a wonderful mother who enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, and gardening - she loved her flowers. She used her skills to teach others as a 4-H leader. She became an avid reader later in life, well into her nineties.
She enjoyed many Sunday afternoon rides with her husband Arnold and family through the Wisconsin countryside. One of her fondest memories is the 1991 trip she took with her daughter Carol and son Todd to England and Scotland, a 70th birthday gift from her children.
Survivors include her children Carol Krinke of Blaine, MN, Susan Jauernig (Carl) of Wausau, David of Neenah, Mark (Jenny) of Madison, and Todd of Santa Fe, NM. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren: Victoria (Erich) Young; Wendy (Scott) Zippwald; Timothy (Kristin) Jauernig; Megan (Brian) Gerl; Eric Banik; Tenley, Steven, Nyah, Taryn, and Averie Banik; five great-grandchildren: Tyler and Jensen Jauernig; Cooper and Caden Zippwald; and Maxwell Young; and one great great grandchild, Cayde Koske, son of Tyler Jauernig. Also surviving are stepsister Selma (Clarence) Miessner of Edgar, half-sister Rosella (Delbert) Paulman of Madison, half-brothers Norman Voight of Peoria, AZ and Daniel Voight (Cindy) of Wisconsin Rapids, sister-in-law Fern Banik of Wausau, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold, her parents, sisters Ethel Drews and Doris Felhaber, brothers Meldon and Leonard Voight, stepsister Mildred Beck, half-sister Iona Schalow, stepmother Helena Voight, sister-in-laws Harriet Voight and Ruth Prahl, son-in-law Arden Krinke, daughter-in-law Linda Banik, and half-brother David Voight of Glendale, AZ.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday August 27, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau, WI 54403. Pastor David Wetmore will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday. There will be a private entombment at Restlawn Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Viola's name can be directed to Christ Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com
, where after the service, a video recording of the funeral will be available for viewing by anyone unable to attend in person. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.