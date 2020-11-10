Violet Eve Gorski
Violet Eve Gorski, 88 was born into eternal life on November 8, 2020. Violet was born on March 16, 1932 in Schofield, WI to the late Peter and Helen (Mieska) Stoltz. On October 29, 1955 Violet was united in marriage with Daniel Gorski at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, where both Violet and her husband were active members of the church. Daniel preceded her in death on March 11, 1994.
Violet dedicated her life to raising her family and to her Catholic faith. She was a proud parishioner of St. Therese Parish for over 80 years. Her faith journey included receiving her First Holy Communion on June 25, 1939 and her lifetime service as a volunteer at St. Therese Parish. Violet was particularly proud of her 17 years as a catechist. She believed she made a difference in the young people she taught, by highlighting the sermons of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen and the teachings in the Baltimore Catechism.
Survivors include her five children, Paul G. (Kim) Gorski, Milwaukee, Mark (Kay) Gorski, Honolulu, Hawaii, and John (Lisa) Gorski, Omaha, Nebraska, Jane (Kevin) Wecker, Green Bay and Beth (Jeffrey) Aldrich, Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, Timothy (Stephanie) Aldrich, Stanley, WI, Samuel (Allison) Aldrich, Nashville, TN, Hannah Aldrich, Chippewa Falls, Joshua Gorski, Omaha, NE and Isaac Wecker, Green Bay, and much anticipated first great grandchild baby girl Aldrich (Timothy and Stephanie Aldrich) due Christmas Day; brother, Billy (Betty) Stoltz, Schofield; sisters and brothers in law, Judy Stoltz, Schofield, Phillip and Violet Gorski, Schofield, Phyllis Kasprak, Bevent, multiple nieces and nephews and friends, especially Shirley Raddant, Jackie Saari and Dolores Achenreiner.
In addition to her husband and parents, Violet was preceded in death by her two sisters, Gladys Hack and Irene Stoltz, three brothers, Danny, Phillip and Hubert Stoltz, father and mother in law, Peter and Mary Gorski, brothers and sisters in law, Norman Hack, Raymond and Georgiana Gorski, Sister Mary Francelma Gorski, Ray and Rita Gross and Earl Kasprak.
With abundance of caution surrounding Covid 19 circumstances, a private rosary and Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.
In lieu of flowers, any prayerful contributions will be used for Masses to be said for Violet.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com