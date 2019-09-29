|
|
Violet M. Cherek
Wausau - Violet M. Cherek, 81, died Thursday September 26, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born July 5, 1938 in Wausau, daughter of the late Anton and Dorothy (Czeck) Pestka. Violet attended St. Michael Grade School and graduated from Newman High School. On May 24, 1958, she married Daniel E. Cherek at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death August 29, 2001.
The Cherek's owned and operated a neighborhood grocery store on the west side of Wausau until the 1970's and later operated a ceramic tile business until retiring in the 1990's. Violet enjoyed working at Sam's Club in the years after retirement. Among her favorite things to do were; spending time with family and friends, going for drives, attending church picnics, dancing, and polka music. She was a longtime member of St. Catherine Council at Holy Name Parish.
Survivors include her children, Jeff (Joan) Cherek, Mosinee, Denise (Lawrence) Martino, Wausau, Doreen (Dale) Skrzypchak, Marathon, Cynthia (Gregory) Brinkman, Kronenwetter, Daniel (Kathy) Cherek, Wausau; grandchildren, Steven (Amber) Cherek, Stefanie (Jamont) Fleming & Stacy (Chad) Meyer, Michelle (Matthew) Libre & Michael Martino, Dale (Dana) Skrzypchak & Nicole (Eric) Semling, Ashley & Matthew Brinkman; great grandchildren, Jerry, Eddie, Brayden, Brenden, Emmett, Preston, Hudson, Adeline & Miranda.
Besides her parents and husband, Violet was preceded in death by five sisters, Virginia Pestka, Verna Kasmerchak, Maryann Bluhm, Adeline Merwin & Margie Kiszewski.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 3, 2019 at The Church of the Holy Name of Jesus. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019