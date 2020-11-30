1/1
Violet Rose Gorski
Violet Rose Gorski

Wausau - Violet R. Gorski passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1932 to Theodore and Josephine Grulkoski. She married Phillip Gorski and recently celebrated 67 years together.

Violet was a very accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed watching game shows on television and was an avid Brewers fan.

She is survived by her husband Philip, 4 children, Brenda Dalbec, Cheryl Zimmerman, Kevin (Barb) Gorski and Keith Gorski. Sisters Mary Ann Landowski, Shirley (George) Gorski, Carol (Errol) Kapellusch and brother Jerry Grulkoski and sister-in-law Phyliss Kasprak. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Wallace Grulkoski.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
