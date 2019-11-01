|
|
Virgene Hack
Mosinee - Virgene D. Hack, 76, Mosinee, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.
She was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Virgil and Dorothy (Fulmer) Young. She married John "Racer" Hack on Sept. 1, 1979, in Mosinee. He survives.
She was a homemaker who loved people, gardening, the outdoors, and shopping with her daughter. Virgene was a devoted wife and mother, most importantly a grandmother. Her family was her life.
Survivors, besides her husband, John "Racer", include a daughter, Stacy (Jeff) Bergs, Mosinee; three grandchildren, Miah, Avah and Joseph Bergs; a brother, Thomas (Kay Nell) Young, Sturgeon Bay; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many close lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, David and George Young, and her sisters-in-law, Gloria and Joan Young.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Our Savior National Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Marion Talaga will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virgene's name, can be directed to the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019