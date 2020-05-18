|
Virgil Landretti
Rib Mountain - Virgil J. Landretti, 85, of Rib Mountain, died on Friday May 15, 2020, at The Aspirus Hospice House, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, surrounded by his loving family.
Virgil was born on November 26, 1934, in Ironwood, Michigan, to the late Tony and Corrine (Alleva) Landretti. He married Mary Sue Beckstrom on August 24, 1957; she survives.
Virgil loved to cook. One of his greatest pleasures was to entertain his large family and many friends. His lifelong inclination to "get things done" was contagious and helped to make him a success as a podiatrist, as well as a generous father and reliable friend. The ski house that he and Sue maintained in Ironwood, Michigan, was a place of fond memories, of big family lunches at Powderhorn Mountain and of weekends filled with good times teaching their six children to ski.
For years, Virgil enjoyed riding a motorcycle, including one special trip with Sue, her "one and only" grand tour all the way to California and back.
Taking passion in whatever he did is perhaps the most fundamental expression of Virgil's soul. It was always there in the way he organized and cooked with friends at so many charity events such as the Newman High dinners, turning each into a celebration of friendship and community.
Virgil is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sue; his six children, (John, Pat, Paula, David, Tom, and Tony); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private family service will take place on Thursday, May 21st. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in Virgil's name can be directed to St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau, Aspirus Hospice House, or St. Anne's Church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020