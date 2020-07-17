Virginia A. "Ma" Schuster
Wausau - Virginia A. "Ma" Schuster, 95, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born June 14, 1925, in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Oscar and Esther (Voigt) Jahnke. On June 27, 1942, she married Willie B. Schuster. He preceded her in death on March 23, 1995.
Virginia was a line supervisor at Marathon Cheese Corporation for more than 20 years. Never one to shy away from hard work or the chance to serve others, Virginia catered events such as graduations and weddings, hung wallpaper, was a part-time bartender, coached a women's softball team, worked in the cafeteria at Holy Cross Hospital and was a nurse's aide there, served as a member of the Ladies Aide and church choir, was president of the PTA, and was a lifelong supporter of United Cerebral Palsy. After raising three children, Virginia lovingly raised her grandson, Cory Schuster.
Virginia is survived by her children, Iris (Jim) Moe, Middleton, Myron (Cindy) Schuster, Cable; her grandchildren, Pamela (Rick) Ruess, Scott (Jody) Teske, Cory Schuster, Brent (Laura) Schuster, and Andrea (Ryan) Vogler; her 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, six sisters, her husband, and by one son, William (Bill) Schuster.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, the town of Naugart. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and the family requests facemasks to be used. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be sent to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, the town of Naugart, 138783 Co. Rd. L Athens, WI 54411.