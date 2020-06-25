Virginia "Ginna" Day
Virginia "Ginna" Day

Wausau - Virginia "Ginna" (Strachota) Day left our world peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 92. Virginia was born November 25, 1927 in Wausau, WI. She married Russell Day, on October 1, 1948. Her biggest "job" was raising her six children. She leaves behind a legacy in her 14 grandchildren and her 22 great-grandchildren. Her generosity and her concern for everyone's well-being was steadfast and will always be remembered. She also dedicated much of her life to the family business, Day's-Bowl-A-Dome. Virginia was also devout member of First United Methodist Church in Wausau. Her life's mission was to care for the elderly and those in nursing homes. Virginia was a member of the American Legion and a strong supporter of veterans.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Helen Strachota; her husband, Russell Day; brothers, Roger and Russell Strachota, sister, Gene Muelrath; and her grandson, Jason Weiland.

She is survived by her six children and 13 of her grandchildren; Richard (Deanna) Day; Barbara Day and daughter Kelly Ringwelski; Sharon (Roland) Penn and children, Becky (Mark) Annen, Jessica (Eric) Molstad, Dana (Matt) Lagrone, and Kari (Sean) Chaney; Eileen (Scott) Denfeld and children, Kara Weiland (widow of late Jason Weiland), Brent (Jamie) Weiland, Shanna (John) Denfeld, and Cati (David) Quirós; Dean (Kim Rantanen) Day and children Miranda (Nic) Babl, Kimberly (Ben) Hoenisch, and Cameron Rantanen-Day; Curtis (Lisa) Day and children Dylan Day and Tyler (Morgan) Day; brother, James Strachota, sister, Shirley (Daniel) Ayala, and brother, Gerald Strachota.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Monday, June 29, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home, located at 5712 Memorial Ct, Weston, WI 54476. The visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:55 am, with the service begin at 12:00. Memorial flowers can be sent to the funeral home, or please consider a donation in Virginia's name to The Wounded Warrior Project.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
