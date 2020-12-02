1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Edwards
1953 - 2020
Virginia "Ginny" Edwards

Wausau - Virginia "Ginny" Edwards, 67, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

She was born in Wausau on August 20, 1953, to the late Walter and Norma (Breit) Woller. She met, fell in love, and married the love of her life, Ronald Edwards, on January 29, 1983. They have spent the past 37 years loving and caring for each other and their four children, Jake, Mike, Crystal, and Ethan.

Crafting, crocheting, playing golf, shooting pool for Treu's Tic Toc, sitting on the porch when the weather allowed, and chatting with friends and family were some of the things that Ginny enjoyed doing. She was a mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She was always putting the kids' needs first, but she was also their friend. She was always there with a warm smile, open arms, and a listening ear. On occasion, she'd even order you an old fashioned, provided you took it the right way - pressed. She was a genuine person; always ready to listen, and always hearing what you had to say. There was never a problem too big or too small that Ginny wasn't willing to help you with. She was willing to take a load off anyone's shoulder, was warm, welcoming, and always wearing a smile. Ginny not only loved, but she was loved. Loved by all who were ever blessed to meet her; which is why you couldn't take her out of town without having someone know or recognize her. Her love, compassion, and warm heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ginny took to heart when her personal savior said in the Gospel of Matthew 19:14 "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Another verse that Ginny took to heart was Matthew 25:40 "'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'" Ginny and Ron were foster parents to over twenty children. Ginny had recently retired from the Wausau School District, where she had worked with special needs children.

Ginny is survived by her loving husband, Ron; her children, Jake (and wife Shanna), Mike, Crystal (and boyfriend Will Kompanowski), and Ethan; her brothers, Dale and Don (Susan) Woller; her sisters, Nancy (Ken) Kegler, and Sandy (Craig) Sorenson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald and William "Coot" Woller.

A memorial service for Ginny will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau. Pastor Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the church. Inurnment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church - Stewart
DEC
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church - Stewart
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
December 1, 2020
Ginny I hope that you and Nancy Graveen are having a wonderful reunion up in heaven right now. It still doesn't seem real. You are a wonderful caring loving person, and will be greatly missed. God sure only takes the best ones, as he took you way too soon. Keep smiling Ginny. On behalf of your exended Mick and Marie Graveen family. Janet Eades
Janet Eades
Friend
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful beautiful Ginny We will love you and miss you always.
Marissa Rhyner
Family
November 29, 2020
Always a big smile and a hi. The kindest, sweetest girl anyone could know. Will miss you loads.
November 29, 2020
Very sweet, loving, giving, sharing... we will miss you Ginny!
SHERI SEUBERT
Coworker
