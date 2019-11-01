Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Virginia Kurth


1924 - 2019
Virginia Kurth Obituary
Virginia Kurth

Tomahawk - Virginia Kurth, 94, formerly of Rib Mountain passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Riverview Rehabilitation and Care Center, Tomahawk.

She was born on December 24, 1924 in Wausau to the late Stanley and Margaret (Tefelski) Likwarz. Virginia grew up in Tomahawk. On April 28, 1945, she married Adolph Kurth at the rectory of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tomahawk. They made their home in Rib Mountain raising four daughters, Janet, Julie, Mary and Connie.

Virginia retired from Wausau Hospital North in 1978. Prior to that she worked at Marathon Rubber Company for twelve years. Virginia enjoyed puzzles, embroidery and crocheting. She was also a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for thirty years.

Survivors include her daughters, Janet (James) Nelson of Fond du Lac, Julie (Robert) Czaplinski of Tomahawk, Mary (Dennis) Laurent of Tomahawk, Connie (Thomas) Geszvain of Waukesha, four grandchildren, Steven Nelson, Sarah (Philip) Wilk, John Nelson and Desirea Greene, two great grandchildren, Catherine and Aaron Wilk and one brother, James (Darlene) Likwarz of Tomahawk. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Adolph and two sisters, Bernice Likwarz and Regina Eaglekraut.

A private memorial service will be held at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
