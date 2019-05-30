Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Merrill Memorial Park
Virginia M. Krause


Merrill - Virginia M. Krause 83, Merrill, passed away Friday May 24, 2019 at Benedictine Living Center, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Survivors include her sons, Geoffrey (Karen) Krause, Wausau, Mark Krause, Janesville, grandchildren, Nicholas (Laura) Krause, Erik (Beth) Steinke, Scott (Danielle) Steinke, Zachary Krause and Sarah Krause; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Jerome (Donna) Borchardt, Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be Friday June 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Merrill Memorial Park. Rev. Lucas Williams will officiate. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 30, 2019
