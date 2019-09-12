Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bible Truth Chapel
1600 North First Avenue
Wausau, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Truth Chapel
1600 North First Avenue
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Niemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Niemeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Niemeyer Obituary
Virginia Niemeyer

Wausau - Virginia Niemeyer, 78, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Bible Truth Chapel, 1600 North First Avenue, Wausau, with Pastor Rob Weise officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, village of Maine.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Samaritan's Purse or WRVM Christian Radio.

The full obituary can be viewed at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now