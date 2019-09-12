|
Virginia Niemeyer
Wausau - Virginia Niemeyer, 78, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Bible Truth Chapel, 1600 North First Avenue, Wausau, with Pastor Rob Weise officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, village of Maine.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Samaritan's Purse or WRVM Christian Radio.
The full obituary can be viewed at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019