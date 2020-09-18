Virginia VanGoethem

Virginia Van Goethem



Elm Grove - Virginia Clare Van Goethem, 90, of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, gently left the world on September 16, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.



Virginia was born July 20, 1930 in Minocqua, Wisconsin to Francis and Clara Paquette. She graduated with honors from St. Mary's Academy, Milwaukee in 1947.



Upon returning to Minocqua, it was during her tenure as medical assistant to Dr. Paul Savory that she met a handsome ex-marine named Emil Van Goethem. They married November 17, 1951 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Merrill, Wisconsin.



Virginia and Emil settled in Merrill, where their ten children were born and raised.



She had a brilliant career as a loving, caring, compassionate, most creative wife and mother. Every special occasion was meaningful. Most important, she was always there for her children. Virginia made home a wonderfully welcoming and warm place. Traditions and beautiful memories were her precious gifts. She will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered with gratitude.



Virginia was preceded in death by Emil, her dear husband of 68 years. She is survived by her 10 children and their families: Theresa Van Goethem, Elm Grove, Wisconsin; Stephen (Kelly) Van Goethem, Muskego, Wisconsin; Mary (Stuart) Suster, Waukesha, Wisconsin; Andrew (Yoko) Van Goethem and their son Garrick Ko, Niigata, Japan; Janet Van Goethem, Waukesha, Wisconsin; Patricia (Reza) Sarkaratpour, Madison, Wisconsin and their children Parisa (Sayem) Ali and their daughter Ava Noor, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kaivahn Sarkaratpour, West Bend, Wisconsin; Joseph (Beatriz) Van Goethem, McLean, Virginia; Amy Van Goethem, Waukesha, Wisconsin; James (Karina) Van Goethem, Chantilly, Virginia; Gretchen Mares, Elm Grove, Wisconsin.



The family extends its deepest gratitude to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.



Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Brookfield, Wisconsin assisted the family with private arrangements.









