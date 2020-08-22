Virginia VonGnechten
Mosinee - Virginia "Virg" VonGnechten, 84, formerly of Mosinee, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
She was born Dec. 19, 1935, at her home in Peplin, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Urzendowski) Toboyek.
Virginia worked at the Mosinee School District for 43 years. After retiring she spent time with her grandchildren who she loved more than anything. She always planned their special meals for each one and enjoyed having sleepovers with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay (Scott) Dunst, Schofield; her grandchildren, Dan (Jamie) Dunst, Weston, and Andrew Dunst and Jennifer Dunst, both of Schofield; great-grandchildren, Josh and Tyler Dunst; and a sister, Evie Polka, Mosinee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry VonGnechten, her daughter, Kari Spatz, a brother, Chester Toboyek, and a brother-in-law, Eugene Polka.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Mount View Care Center (Lakeview Heights) for their love and support these past few years.
"Mom, thank you for your love and support - you touched our lives more than you know."