1/1
Virginia VonGnechten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia VonGnechten

Mosinee - Virginia "Virg" VonGnechten, 84, formerly of Mosinee, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born Dec. 19, 1935, at her home in Peplin, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Urzendowski) Toboyek.

Virginia worked at the Mosinee School District for 43 years. After retiring she spent time with her grandchildren who she loved more than anything. She always planned their special meals for each one and enjoyed having sleepovers with them.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay (Scott) Dunst, Schofield; her grandchildren, Dan (Jamie) Dunst, Weston, and Andrew Dunst and Jennifer Dunst, both of Schofield; great-grandchildren, Josh and Tyler Dunst; and a sister, Evie Polka, Mosinee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry VonGnechten, her daughter, Kari Spatz, a brother, Chester Toboyek, and a brother-in-law, Eugene Polka.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Mount View Care Center (Lakeview Heights) for their love and support these past few years.

"Mom, thank you for your love and support - you touched our lives more than you know."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beste Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved