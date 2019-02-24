Services
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-4646
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Vivian L. Sczygelski


Vivian L. Sczygelski Obituary
Vivian L. Sczygelski

Merrill - Vivian L. Sczygelski, age 77, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. A Funeral Liturgy for Vivian will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church at 12noon. Deacon Jim Arndt will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Waid Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm. There will be no visitation prior to the liturgy at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
