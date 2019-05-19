Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
Vivian M. Koppa


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian M. Koppa Obituary
Vivian M. Koppa

Wausau - Vivian M. Koppa died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Azura Memory Care, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She was 94 years old.

Vivian was born on April 7, 1925 in Wausau, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Joseph P. and Helen M. (Sniegoski) Skarwecki. She married Alexander J. Koppa at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau on November 4, 1950. Alex preceded Vivian in death on April 20, 2011.

Vivian graduated from Wausau East High School and completed her nurses training at St. Mary Hospital where she worked for many years. She also volunteered as a pinned Red Cross nurse at the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Vivian will be remembered as a vibrant and gracious woman with a keen intellect and a dry wit. She was an avid reader and talented knitter and took joy in making those she loved feel special.

Survivors include her children, Peter (Jackie) Koppa, Stevens Point, and Susan (David) Koppa McClurg, Waukesha; grandchildren, Katie (Brenden) Shallow, Christopher Koppa and Kelsey McClurg; daughter-in-law, Sue Koppa, Tacoma, WA. and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, older brother, Joe, and husband, Alex, Vivian was preceded in death by her two eldest sons, Michael and Stephen.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Very Rev. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in Holy Angels Mausoleum, St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be at the church Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 19, 2019
