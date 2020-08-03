Vivian R. Reissmann
Wausau - Vivian R. Reissmann, 81, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau on August 1, 2020.
Vivian was born June 8, 1939 in Waupaca to the late Vernon and Dorothy (Testin) Robbins and grew up with sisters and brothers: Roselind, Leroy, Joanne and Wayne. Vivian graduated from Waupaca High school in 1957. She married Donald Reissmann on October 29, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wausau. Together they had four children. Vivian retired as a supervisor of housekeeping at the Healthcare Center after 30 years of service. She was active as a den mother for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She had many hobbies, but Vivian especially liked to read and knit, but most of all, spend time with her family.
Vivian is survived by her husband Donald Reissmann; children Michael of Wausau, James (Terri) of Port Washington, Steven (Renee) of Marathon and Cynthia (Michael) Mayne of Blain, MN; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson Kurt Reissmann.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 6 at 1:30 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau with a visitation from 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park will follow. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your favorite charity
in Vivian's name.
Vivian's family wishes to thank the Benedictine Manor staff for the care given during Vivian's stay.