Vivian Thompson
Wausau - Vivian Thompson, 85, of Wausau died Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Wellington Place in Rib Mountain under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Vivian was born August 11, 1934 in Aniwa to the late Charles and Edna Little. Following her graduation from Wausau High School, she worked at Employer's Mutual Insurance and D.J. Murray Manufacturing Company in the Accounting Department, where she developed several lifelong friendships with her coworkers. She married Neil Thompson on February 14, 1969 in Milwaukee, in a ceremony performed by her brother, John. She and Neil welcomed a son, Jim, and a daughter, Kay into the family. Vivian was a housewife who raised Jim and Kay along with doing bookkeeping for the family rental properties and investments. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Wausau and enjoyed serving her church community in various groups over the years. She enjoyed cooking, especially for family gatherings during holidays and each summer. She loved spending time in nature, and taking walks around the beautiful rocks of the Eau Claire Dells and watching the loons on the lake at their cottage always provided relaxation for her. In her later years, she had many happy moments as she cheered for her grandchildren at their sporting events and attended various arts performances that they were in.
Survivors include one son Jim (Peg) Thompson of Cottage Grove, WI, one daughter Kay (Jeremy) Zuleger of Kronenwetter, five grandchildren Adam, Brendan, and Joey Thompson and McKenna and Cassidy Zuleger, one brother John (Betty) Little of Anderson, IN, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil, and siblings Kenneth Little, Bill (Orma) Little, Cliff (Lucile) Little, Virginia (Curley) Salvesen, Bob Little, Jim Little, and Tom (Carol) Little.
The memorial service for Vivian will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home; this service will also be live streamed at helke.com
. Pastor Rebecca Voss of the First United Methodist Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
.
To comply with current CDC recommendations for COVID-19, the family requests that face masks be worn and appropriate social distancing measures are followed by those who choose to attend.
Heartfelt appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service and Wellington Place of Rib Mountain for their kind and compassionate care for Vivian and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Vivian's family for a future charitable donation in her memory.