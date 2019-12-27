|
Vladislov Legner
Schofield - Vladislov "Jim" Legner (96) was born on May 17, 1923 to Stephanie (Zahonek) and Josef Legner in Knowlton, Wisconsin. He grew up in the Knowlton area and attended Cole School. Upon graduation he farmed. He eventually moved to Chicago, Il and worked as an inspector at a Sunbeam Factory. When WWII broke out he was drafted into the Army and took basic training at Fort Sheridan, Il. He fought with the 8th Armored Division (European Theatre), 405th Arm'd Field Artillery Battalion as a Private First Class. The battles he fought in were The Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), Rhineland and Central Europe. In the Battle of the Bulge he helped liberate a future brother-in-law (his future wife's brother - Stanley Majkrzak). He also participated in liberating a sub camp of the notorious Buchenwald Concentration Camp (where Anne Frank died) and had horrendous stories to tell about being in several concentration camps just hours after the Nazis had left. His main job in the army was to drive water trucks (all the time being at the front lines). He related how he had 3 trucks blown up from underneath him and one go off the side of a mountain - yet he was not hurt in any of them. As Jim said "Lucky water doesn't explode!" He never slept in a building except for a barn for almost the 3 years he was in Europe. The Battle of the Bulge occurred during one of the most severe winters Europe has ever experienced. Jim related how he and his fellow soldiers once slept with the farm animals to stay warm. He also related how he got used to being shot at. Jim had a reputation for giving away his meals to starving/hungry civilians he encountered.
When the end of WWII occurred, he was asked to be an interpreter & bus driver, as he could speak Czech, Polish, German and some Russian. He spent almost one additional year in service when the rest of his unit came home. His main task as an interpreter was to return POWs, concentration camp victims and displaced persons back to their homeland. He visited 9 European Countries doing this, but it was hardly a European vacation. He took many Russian POWs back to the Russian border, but always left them off a few miles from it, as he knew that returning Russian POWs could be shot. He never knew where they went. When General Patton visited Czechoslovakia, Jim acted as his interpreter for several months. General Patton had a reputation for being harsh, but Jim said he was always treated respectfully by him.
Upon returning to the Knowlton area he met his future wife Martha Majkrzak at an Ashley Ballroom Dance in Ashley, WI. They were married on Oct 9, 1948 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Knowlton and shared 68 years of marriage together. Jim had his own ceramic tile and house construction business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, concertina playing, bowling and crafts. Jim will be remembered as a fun loving, peaceful and generous man who was always ready to help a friend, neighbor or relative. He has three children, Darlene (John) Schulta- Boulder Junction, WI, James (Susan) Legner-Rib Mountain, WI and Marlene (Mike) Seeley - Ringle, WI. He has two surviving sisters-in-law Mary Majkrzak, Kiel,4rf'HH WI and Therese Legner, Mosinee WI. He was preceded in death by his parents Stephanie and Josef Legner (Knowlton, WI), his wife Martha and his five brothers; Joseph Jr., Louis, Frank & Anton (all of Mosinee WI) and Rudy (Las Vegas, NV). He has 5 Grandchildren; Tim (Paola) Seeley, Steve (Jennie) Seeley both of Chicago, Brad (Caitlin) Seeley, Weston, Kate Legner (Anchorage, AK) and Mara Legner (Chicago) Il and 3 Great-Grandchildren Anorah & Owen Seeley(Weston) and Valentina Seeley (Chicago, Il).
The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Veteran's Home at King, Wi for his superb care as well as Heartland Hospice for his end of life care.
