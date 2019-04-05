|
W. Scott Thom
Atlanta, GA - W. Scott Thom, 86, formerly of Kenosha, WI, late of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at Sunrise of Buckhead Assisted Living in Atlanta, GA.
Born in Wausau, WI on June 28, 1932, he was the son of the late Walter Henry Thom and Helen Stone Thom. After graduating from Wausau Senior High School in 1950, he attended Yale University in New Haven, CT, and graduated in 1954. During college, he met his wife, Jane E. O'Connell; they married on November 6, 1954 in Glen Cove, NY.
He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico from 1954 - 1956. Following an honorable discharge, Scott and Jane moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Scott attended the University of Wisconsin Law School. They settled in Kenosha in 1960, where Scott joined and became a Managing Partner in the law firm Heide, Hartley, Thom, Wilk and Guttormsen.
He actively supported many local youth and community organizations including the Kenosha Youth Foundation, CYC, Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis with family and friends as a member of the Kenosha Country Club, Kenosha Towne Club and The Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, Florida. He was a great spectator of college and professional sports, and had a witty sense of humor that was both entertaining and welcoming.
He will be dearly missed by his sons, Winfield Thom of Chicago and Patrick (Mayla) Thom of Atlanta; two daughters, Helen (Wayne) Cease of Atlanta and Betsy (Bill) Stoebig of Pleasant Prairie; and ten grandchildren, Cicely Thom, Cassius Thom, Nicholas Thom, Virginia Thom, Patrick Thom, Kelly Donovan, Darby Cease, Emily Cease, Megan Stoebig and Scott Stoebig.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. lieu of flowers, the family has suggested a gift to the UW Foundation at myuwconnect.org/give.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2019