Wallace "Wally" Gwidt
Maine - Wallace "Wally" Leo Gwidt, 81, passed away surrounded by his wife and children at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Wally was born on June 24th, 1939 to John Sr and Helen (Lake) Gwidt in Wausau, WI. He attended Wausau High School until he joined the Army in July 1957 and served until 1960. He was stationed in Iran and Germany. He was recognized for creating a system to assemble rifles together in a faster and more efficient way and trained other soldiers by using the new system. After the Army, Wally worked at Kolbe & Kolbe, SNE, Fleet Farm and Wausau Builders before becoming self-employed for WallyWorld Windows. He built, delivered and installed windows with a smile on his face and heart for his customers.
Wally carried on his love of baseball from childhood on to adulthood. He tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals, however, didn't make the team due to his defense. He played fast pitch softball before playing slow pitch softball for St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Along with playing, he was an umpire for several years during the 1980's. Family trips consisted of traveling to Milwaukee to watch his favorite team, the Brewers. He ended his baseball career by coaching the church softball team and was a part of the Wausau Softball Association.
Wally lived his life with a servant's heart, starting with his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren unconditionally. He was the anchor of his family. He took pride in working to provide for his family in any way they needed. Growing up, his siblings and him delivered papers for Route 53 for the Record-Herald. They boasted that they "never failed their customers." This was something that Wally continued throughout his life at work and in service. He served his church, St. Mark's Lutheran, with faithfulness and joy by serving on ministry committees, ushering and taped services for the public.
He continued to be loyal to his country by being a member of the Man of Honor and went on the "Never Forgotten Honor Flight."
He is survived by his wife, Lila (Vetterkind) Gwidt of 58 years, daughters Wanda (Thomas) Woehlert, Gwen (Jae) Loiz and son, Terry (Tracy) Gwidt. Grandchildren: Heather (Dustin) Schmudlach, Jill Loiz, Ashley (Matt) VanDenHeuvel, Kelsey (Casey) Lueck, Jesse Loiz, Emily Gwidt, Brandon Gwidt, and Riley Gwidt. Great grandchildren: Breanna and Lila Schmudlach, and Kim VanDenHeuvel. His sister Dorothy Poulos, brothers John Jr. (Donna) Gwidt, Roger Gwidt, Gerald Gwidt, Frank (Jan) Gwidt, Thomas (Barb) Gwidt and sister-in-law, Cecilia Gwidt, Sister-in-laws, Jane Elwood, Jean Larson (Lyn Marquardt) and brother-in-laws, Leonard (Marilyn) Vetterkind, Glen (Diane) Vetterkind and Vernon (Donna) Vetterkind. God-sons Patrick and Jeffrey Casalez and his many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Helen Gwidt, brothers: Donald Gwidt, Robert Gwidt, James (Sandra) Gwidt, Charles Gwidt and sister Lucille Gwidt and sister-in-law Joanne Gwidt. Father and mother-in-law Elmer and Ada Vetterkind, Sister-in-laws: Carol Vetterkind and Eleanor (Ruel) Casalez.
A special thank you to Dr. Cygan and the nurses in the CICU for the extreme care that was given.
The memorial service for Wally will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Pastor Bruce Lamont will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Face masks and social distancing are requested by all those attending the visitation and memorial service. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
.