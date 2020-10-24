1/1
Walter Braatz
{ "" }
Walter Braatz

Wausau - Walter Emil Robert Braatz, 95, of Wausau, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on October 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.

Walter was born January 17, 1925 to parents Emil and Elizabeth (Wolter) Braatz Sr.- immigrants from Germany. He married Junice Krohn on April 27, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2010. Walter was a carpenter most of life and was the go-to builder and fix-it man for family and friends....whistling while he worked.

Walter is survived by his children: Diane Scherer (Michael), Robert Braatz (Heidi), and a special daughter-in-law: Jean Timken (Mark); grandchildren: Andrew Davies, Dana Reyes (Adam), Aimee Nelson (Chad), Nik Braatz (Katie), Ben Simmerman (Rachel), Ryan Braatz (Kaitlyn); 4 great-grandchildren; sister: Erna Prosser; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street. Masks and social distancing will be observed. A private service will take place. A public graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10am at Stettin Christian Cemetery, North 120th Avenue, Wausau. Pastor Walter Davidson will officiate.








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
