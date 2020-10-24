Walter Braatz

Walter BraatzWausau - Walter Emil Robert Braatz, 95, of Wausau, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on October 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.Walter was born January 17, 1925 to parents Emil and Elizabeth (Wolter) Braatz Sr.- immigrants from Germany. He married Junice Krohn on April 27, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2010. Walter was a carpenter most of life and was the go-to builder and fix-it man for family and friends....whistling while he worked.Walter is survived by his children: Diane Scherer (Michael), Robert Braatz (Heidi), and a special daughter-in-law: Jean Timken (Mark); grandchildren: Andrew Davies, Dana Reyes (Adam), Aimee Nelson (Chad), Nik Braatz (Katie), Ben Simmerman (Rachel), Ryan Braatz (Kaitlyn); 4 great-grandchildren; sister: Erna Prosser; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.A public visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street. Masks and social distancing will be observed. A private service will take place. A public graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10am at Stettin Christian Cemetery, North 120th Avenue, Wausau. Pastor Walter Davidson will officiate.