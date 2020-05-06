|
Walter P. Guralski
Athens - Walter P. (Bud) Guralski, 83, Athens, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 29, 1937, in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Walter Sr. and Clara (Wojciechowski) Guralski. On May 30, 1959, he married the love of his life Gertrude Schug at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Walter was a life-long member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He did what he loved his whole life which was farming. He also worked at Marathon Cheese where he did odd jobs, but most enjoyed caring for the Goldbach family yard. Among his many interests, Walter most enjoyed fishing with his brothers, sons & grandchildren. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, hunting, planting trees, mowing lawn, playing sheepshead, sitting around the campfire, and just living life to the fullest. Special to him was the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Gertrude, 10 children; Sandy (Tom) Schueller, Steve (Roxi) Guralski, Sharon (Mike) Kraft, Sally (Steve) Riehle, Sheila (Wade) Kutz, Scott (Mickie) Guralski, Shawn (Angie) Guralski, Shane (Carrie) Guralski, Shelly (Kevin) Schaetzl and Sarah (Pat) Schreiner ; 26 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren. Bud was further survived by his siblings, Ray Guralski, Bob (Alice) Guralski, Delores Gajewski, Joan (Norman) Soczka, Violet Farkus, Lucille (Jim) Kleparski, Barbara Diers & brother-in-law Lyle Steder.
Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by siblings Ervin Guralski, Art Guralski, Janet Steder, Agnes Guralski; grandchildren Michael Schueller, Tonya Borchardt, Jason Schueller & Tyler Guralski.
Thank you to all the caregivers from Ascension Hospice for your wonderful care & compassion over the past few months. Special thanks to Kate, Stephanie & Pastor Mark, you touched our family in a special way.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later published date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 6 to May 10, 2020