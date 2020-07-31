1/1
Walter P. Guralski
Walter P. Guralski

Athens - Walter P. (Bud) Guralski, 83, Athens, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday August 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Visitation will be on Friday August 14 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Current social distancing and masking recommendations will be practiced.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 9, 2020.
