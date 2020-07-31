Walter P. Guralski
Athens - Walter P. (Bud) Guralski, 83, Athens, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday August 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Visitation will be on Friday August 14 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Current social distancing and masking recommendations will be practiced.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com