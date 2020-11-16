1/1
Walter R. Heldt
Walter R Heldt

Marathon, formerly Athens - Our father, Walter R. Heldt, age 93, of Marathon, Wisc., formerly of Athens, Wisc. passed away on November 13, 2020, a few weeks shy of his 94th birthday, at Aspirus Hospital. He was living at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon, Wisc. for the last three years.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM with a prayer service and eulogy to follow at 11:30 AM. Walter will be buried in the Athens Cemetery next to his wife, Gertrude, privately at a later date. We ask that you do not send flowers or money, but instead please give to your favorite charity in Walter's name.

To read Walter's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com. His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
