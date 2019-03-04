|
Walter Rozella
Mosinee - Walter Rozella, 91, Mosinee, quietly entered eternal life on February 26 at Acorn Hill Senior Living Community.
Wally was born in the Rocky Ridge area of Mosinee on March 20, 1927 to the late Steve and Nellie (Skolna) Rozella. He attended Rocky Ridge school. On June 18, 1955 Wally married Sylvania (Koss) in Mosinee. They had 2 children. Sylvania passed away on August 29, 1994.
Wally was the owner of Wally's Bar in Mosinee for 60 years. Wally and his wife Syl purchased the bar in 1958. Wally's Bar hosted the Veterans of Foreign Wars meetings for many years as well as numerous meetings of other organizations and family events. It was a gathering place for many generations of friends, family and customers in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere. Wally was well known for his friendliness, local historian knowledge and famous Old Fashioned drinks. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, working in the woods and good conversations with family and friends. In 2017 Wally was presented the Key to The City by Mayor Brent Jacobson on his 90th birthday.
Wally was a veteran of the United States army which included service in Korea in the 35th Infantry during 1951 - 1952. Wally was a life member of the Mosinee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8733. He participated in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight in 2013 and was presented with a Korean Tribute Stone at the High Grounds Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville by the Mosinee VFW and Auxiliary. Wally was also a life member of Saint Paul's Knights of Columbus and member of Saint Paul's parish since 1955.
Survivors include a daughter Sandy Sanders (Andy Lecesse), Castaic, CA., a son Walter Mark (Carol), Johnson City, New York and 4 grandchildren; Skyler Dohnansky, Castaic, CA., Shane (Tracy) Sanders, Sun Prairie, WI, Kristen Rozella (Jason Stahl), Pittsburgh, PA., Michael Rozella (Sarah Stalker), Endwell, New York, a brother Pete Rozella, a sister Anne Lescanec, and a son-in-law Pat (Carla) Sanders. Along with his parents Walter was pre-deceased by brothers John, Harry, Ben, and Steve, a sister Lillian and a grandson Seth Sanders.
A Memorial Service will take place this spring. (11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church) The Rev. Donald Meuret will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Acorn Hill Senior Living Community and Ministry Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 4 to May 15, 2019