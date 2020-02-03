Services
Wayne C. Mueller


1937 - 2020
Wayne C. Mueller Obituary
Wayne C. Mueller

Minocqua - Wayne C. Mueller, age 82 of Minocqua, WI passed away on Thursday, January 30th at the Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff, WI. Wayne was born on July 5, 1937 in Wausau, WI the son of Carl and Dorothy (nee Raymond) Mueller. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan J. Meurett Mueller and by his beloved children Randy Mueller of Ashland, WI and Cindy (Gerald) Henning of Hutchinson, MN and by 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and by other relatives.

Cremation took place and private family services will be held on Saturday, February 8th at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, WI.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Seasons of Life Hospice House.

Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
