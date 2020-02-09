Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Wayne "Chris" Christiansen


1946 - 2020
Wayne "Chris" Christiansen Obituary
Wayne "Chris" Christiansen

Wausau - Wayne R. "Chris" Christiansen, 73, Wausau, died Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Hospice House.

He was born June 14, 1946 in Wausau, son of the late August and Louise (Thomas) Christiansen. On August 30, 1969, he married Virginia Olejniczak at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

He proudly served his county as a U.S. Marine during the Viet Nam War. Prior to his retirement, Chris had been employed at Crestline/SNE and later as a part-time shuttle driver for Brickner's of Wausau.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia, one daughter, Courtney (James) Day, Franklin, one grandson, Edward, one step-grandson, Tyler and two sisters, Janette and Joyce.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday February 14, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion, Montgomery-Plant-Dudly Post No. 10, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, in the spring. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
