Wayne Hanke
Marathon - Wayne N. Hanke, age 78, of Marathon died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Wayne is survived by his wife LuAnn Hanke; children Jodi (Lon) Wilkosz, Wendy (Kent) Reinhardt, and Jayme (Mike) Buttke; siblings Keith Hanke and Sharleen (Walter) Tetzlaff; in-laws Dan (Sally) Gaeu and Doreen Gaeu; 9 grand children and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church - Stettin, 232220 N. 120th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401. The Rev. Tryphine Olson Schruba will officiate. Services will be live streamed at www.helke.com
for those who cannot attend. Visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau and again from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Saturday.
Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's paper.