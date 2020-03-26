|
Wayne Harold Heeren
Rothschild - Wayne Harold Heeren, age 70, died unexpectedly of natural causes, on Sunday evening, March 22, at home in Rothschild. Wayne was born in Wausau, December 2, 1949, to the late Harold and Doris (Gruening) Heeren.
Wayne was a 1967 graduate of Wausau High School. He worked in the maintenance department at 3M for 39 years and part-time at the Woodson YMCA for a number of years. Wayne loved sports and enjoyed playing on and coaching tavern league softball and volleyball teams. He was an avid football fan and especially loved watching the Packers and Badgers. He and his son, Eric, attended at least one home Badger game every year for the past 26 years. Wayne's true passion was biking. He loved to ride on the trails in Central and Northern Wisconsin. Every summer he would pick one day and proudly ride 100 miles. He enjoyed Concerts on the Square with his friends and spending time down at Loppnow's Sports Bar. During the winter months, Wayne enjoyed the sun and waves in Clearwater Beach, Florida. In his retirement, Wayne volunteered at the Food Pantry in Minocqua and at the Lincoln County Humane Society, walking dogs. He loved spending time with his son and daughter-in-law's dogs, Gracie, Rex, and Rani. They had a very special place in his heart.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Doris (Gruening) Heeren. He is survived by his sister, Linda Heeren (Austin, TX), his son and "favorite" daughter-in-law, Eric and Carol Heeren (Rothschild), the mother of his son, Marcy Amelse (Schofield), and many dear friends.
A private burial service will be held Monday, March 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place at Loppnow's at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020