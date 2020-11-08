Wayne Mirek
Schofield - On November 07, 2020 Wayne Mirek died at the age of 74 of heart failure following a bout with pneumonia and other complications. He was born June 8, 1946 at St Mary's Hospital, Wausau, WI the son of Raymond Mirek and Alice (Homerding) Mirek.
Wayne had a positive attitude though he had a lot of health issues. He made the best of things. He enjoyed people and always kept a dream. As a young man he enjoyed sailing, motorcycles, and cars. As an older adult he kept dreaming of when he could do those things again even though his health issues prevented him from pursuing those dreams. He was a good uncle and brother.
Wayne was thankful for all the care he received at Bay at Colonial Manor and from the health care workers associated with Inclusa. They made it possible for him be in the house and neighborhood he loved. So many people made his life better building his beautiful ramp, providing his powered wheelchair and the van service. We, his family, are also thankful.
Wayne is survived by two sisters Barbara Lonsdorf and Nancy Folz and Brother-in-Law, Darrold Folz, along with eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia Rucinski, Brother-in-Law Tom Lonsdorf and nephew Mark Rucinski.
Private family graveside service at Gate of Heaven with Celebration of Life at a later date.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com