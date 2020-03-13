|
Wayne Plisch
town of Hamburg - Wayne Peter Plisch, age 68, of the town of Hamburg, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, Wausau. He was born on March 29, 1951 in Wausau to the late Edwin and Anna (Augustine) Plisch. Wayne attended and graduated from Merrill High School with the class of 1969 and went on to attend the Holy Cross school for another year. He met his best friend and soul mate, LuAnn "Lucy" Kottke and the two exchanged marriage vows on August 17, 1979 in Merrill. She survives.
Wayne had retired in 2017 from being an operator and inventory coordinator with Marathon Cheese, where he had been employed since 1988. Previously, he had worked for Fromm Brothers as the warehouse foreman and was the owner of a flooring business in Sarasota, Florida. Wayne had a true passion for deer and turkey hunting, he loved being outdoors, enjoying nature. He also looked forward to gardening seasons, where he would plant a large vegetable and flower garden. He was always busy with something, making the best of every day. Wayne enjoyed watching football and baseball, cheering on his Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees! In his spare time, he would spend time in his woodworking shop, where he created keepsakes for his family and friends. Wayne was very talented when it came to making creations with wood. He was an upbeat man that always put his family first and had a fun sense of humor. Wayne was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member and elder at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin. Wayne was also a coach for the church basketball and baseball teams. He will be sadly missed, but lovingly remembered.
Wayne is survived by his wife, LuAnn "Lucy" Plisch of the town of Hamburg, sons: Jon (Jennifer) Plisch of Rib Mountain, WI and Brain (fiancé Beth Rzentkowski) Plisch of Athens, daughter: Jennifer (Jeffrey) Schmidt of Flushing, Michigan, his beloved grandchildren: Sady, Brayden, Gauge and Airia, sister: Mary Ann (Rod) Kropp, brothers: Clarence Plisch, Cliff (Kathy) Plisch, step-sisters: Helen (Will) Krane, Sally (Matt) Greenblatte and step-brothers: LeRoy "Sonny" Becker and Earl (Judy) Becker, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin and Anna Plisch, his "bonus" dad: LeRoy Becker, step-sisters: Mary Ellen Wright and Donna Smith, step-brother: Frank Becker and sister-in-law: Judy Plisch.
Funeral services for Wayne will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin. Rev. Andrew DeGier will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Waid Funeral Home, and again from 10 AM until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Burial in the church cemetery will immediately follow the service.
"Make the Best Of Every Day"
Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020