Schofield - Wayne W. Schepp, 72, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.



He was born December 25, 1946 in Wausau, son of the late Wilbert and Florence (Kolter) Schepp. On September 21, 1986 he married Patricia "Pat" Weaver in Wausau. She survives.



Wayne worked at Wausau Homes many years ago but found his way into driving truck for many local trucking firms before eventually retiring at Marten Transport. His favorite hobbies included trout fishing, watching the Packers, Brewers, NASCAR and also the Wheel of Fortune. Wayne will always be remembered for his gentle, caring soul, willingness to help others, and great sense of humor. He always had a funny story or joke to tell. He was a kind, lighthearted husband, brother, father, grandpa, and friend.



Survivors include his wife Pat Schepp, Schofield, his children, Michael (Tammy) Schepp, Kaukauna, Barbara (Patrick) Stone, Aniwa, Lori (Dale Lockman) Green, Boyne Falls, MI and Scott (Tracy) Konkol, Oconomowoc, 10 grandchildren, Aislinn Plautz and Mandalynn Thorson, Kyle (Danielle Huth), Tyler and Jenna Stone, Derek (Emilee) Green and Dawson (Brooklyn Ferge) Green, McKenna and Jessica Konkol, seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and two brothers, David (Yvonne) Schepp, Wausau and Keith (Susan) Schepp, Weston and his former wife, Dixie (Jim) Drewek, Schofield.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Dale Schepp.



A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held this summer at the Schofield City Hall. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com



The Family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Aspirus home health and Hospice, with mention of Dr. Gordon, Dr. Lauren, Dr. Rezazadeh for their care and compassion. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019